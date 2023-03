On the road towards the Saal Valley, 80 steps lead up from opposite a medical centre to this exquisite 12th-century sikhara-style temple, dedicated to Bajreshwari, an incarnation of Durga.

The very rich carvings include a niche on the rear outside wall with an image of Durga slaying Mahisasur (a minuscule-looking 'giant') and stamping on his buffalo vehicle.