While secondary to the main Chandi Mata temple in Machail, the Gulabgarh version is nonetheless a classic example of Paddar-Pangi religious architecture with a classic, naively carved triangular wooden frontage painted in pastel colours.

To find the temple, go through the new Darshan Gate, to the right as you walk along the main road towards the helipad. From there it's only a minute's walk. During September's full moon, the temple courtyard is host to Gulabgarh's Zagra Festival.