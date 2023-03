Locals have no idea who carved them or how old they are but several of the town's springs are sanctified by stone facias with obviously ancient carvings. The one beside the lane to Parmas is the best preserved and is still in situ, though the water now emerges from higher than the originally planned 'mouth'.

Another example, whitewashed and now separated from its original water source, sits as a museum piece in the garden of the government rest house.