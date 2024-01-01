A fine example of a typical Pangi temple, this tiny box of a room topped by triangular eaves is fronted by colourful, wonderfully naïve carvings including images of the boggle-eyed deity and his accompanying snake. It's 750m southeast of Killar bus stand in a small area of pine forest via the road that leads on to Old Killar with its archaic shopfronts.
Honsu Nag Mandir
Lahaul & Spiti
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.54 MILES
While secondary to the main Chandi Mata temple in Machail, the Gulabgarh version is nonetheless a classic example of Paddar-Pangi religious architecture…
28.53 MILES
This unique temple has a very unusual wooden roof, half of which forms a spiky spire. Inside, fabulous, detailed wood carvings dating from the 11th to…
18.41 MILES
Raised on a rock at the entry to town, the small Sitlama shrine is Gulabgarh's most photogenic temple. Illuminations make it look especially intriguing at…
0.33 MILES
Locals have no idea who carved them or how old they are but several of the town's springs are sanctified by stone facias with obviously ancient carvings…
Nearby Lahaul & Spiti attractions
