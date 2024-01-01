Honsu Nag Mandir

Lahaul & Spiti

A fine example of a typical Pangi temple, this tiny box of a room topped by triangular eaves is fronted by colourful, wonderfully naïve carvings including images of the boggle-eyed deity and his accompanying snake. It's 750m southeast of Killar bus stand in a small area of pine forest via the road that leads on to Old Killar with its archaic shopfronts.

  • Chandi Mata Temple

    Chandi Mata Temple

    18.54 MILES

    While secondary to the main Chandi Mata temple in Machail, the Gulabgarh version is nonetheless a classic example of Paddar-Pangi religious architecture…

  • Markula Devi Temple

    Markula Devi Temple

    28.53 MILES

    This unique temple has a very unusual wooden roof, half of which forms a spiky spire. Inside, fabulous, detailed wood carvings dating from the 11th to…

  • Sitlama Temple

    Sitlama Temple

    18.41 MILES

    Raised on a rock at the entry to town, the small Sitlama shrine is Gulabgarh's most photogenic temple. Illuminations make it look especially intriguing at…

  • Carved stone spring-head

    Carved stone spring-head

    0.33 MILES

    Locals have no idea who carved them or how old they are but several of the town's springs are sanctified by stone facias with obviously ancient carvings…

