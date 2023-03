Kishtwar's holiest spot entombs sufi 'saint' Shah Fariduddin Shaib (1592–1691) whose arrival here in 1650 is considered a key date in the town's history. Finding the place is a great excuse to wander through the lanes of Kishtwar's sprawling market area.

Walking to Astan Bala should take around 10 minutes from the elegant Jamia Mosque (keep asking directions). Another 15 minutes' stroll towards the Chowgan brings you out beside a second shrine – the tomb of one of Fariduddin's sons.