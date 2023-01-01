On Corjuem Island around 2km northeast of Aldona, now linked by modern road bridges, you’ll find the remains of Goa's only still-intact inland fort, the abandoned and atmospheric Corjuem Fort. Around 1705 Corjuem came to mark the easternmost boundary of Portugal’s colonial conquest, and the small fort was quickly built to protect the territory from raids by the Rajputs and Marathas.

Squat and thick walled, standing alone on a small hillock, the fort has a lonely element of beau geste about it, and although there’s not a whole lot to see here, it’s easy to imagine this place as a solitary outpost in the jungle nearly three centuries ago, filled with homesick Portuguese soldiers just waiting to be overrun by bloodthirsty attackers.