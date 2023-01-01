Houses of Goa Museum

This multilevel museum was created by well-known local architect Gerard da Cunha to illuminate the history of Goan architecture. Interesting displays on building practices and European and local design will change the way you see those old Goan homes. The triangular building is an architectural oddity in itself, and the museum traces Goan architectural traditions, building materials, and styles in an in-depth but accessible way. From Panaji, a taxi or rickshaw will cost you about ₹400 one way.

Marooned shiplike in the middle of a traffic island, the museum is hard to miss. Turn right at the O’Coqueiro junction and then left at the fork, and you’ll find it just there.