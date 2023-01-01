Around 5km north of Pomburpa, the large and picturesque village of Aldona is home to the Church of St Thomas, built in 1596, and a grand sight on the banks of the Mapusa River.

The church is attached to a strange, saintly legend. The story goes that one day, as a group of thieves crossed the river to Aldona to strip the church of its riches, they were met by a young boy who warned them to reconsider carrying out their crime. While they were nonetheless attempting to remove valuables, the church bells began to peal; fleeing in a panic, some of the thieves drowned, while the others were captured. As the leader was led sorrowfully away, he recognised the church’s statue of St Thomas as the boy who had cautioned him against his misdeeds.