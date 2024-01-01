Fort Aguada Lighthouse

North Goa

The old Portuguese lighthouse, which stands in the middle of Fort Aguada, was built in 1864 and once housed the great bell from the Church of St Augustine in Old Goa, before it was moved to the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Panaji. The lighthouse is the oldest of its sort in Asia, but is usually not open to the public.

Nearby North Goa attractions

1. New Lighthouse

0.01 MILES

Outside the Fort Aguada bastions, the new lighthouse, built in 1976, can usually be visited; climb to the top for good views along the coast.

2. Fort Aguada

0.05 MILES

Standing on the headland overlooking the mouth of the Mandovi River, Fort Aguada occupies a magnificent and successful position, confirmed by the fact it…

3. Church of St Lawrence

0.14 MILES

A short way to the east of the bastion is the pretty Church of St Lawrence, which also occupies a magnificent viewpoint. The church was built in 1643 to…

4. Fort Aguada Jail

0.25 MILES

Below the fort is Fort Aguada jail, once Goa’s largest prison. It closed in 2015, with inmates moved to a new jail in Colvale, and there are now proposals…

5. Casa dos Costa-Frias

1.82 MILES

Though it’s not open to the public, seek out the beautiful Casa dos Costa-Frias, down a side road just opposite Candolim’s football field, which belonged…

6. Casa dos Monteiros

2.17 MILES

Near the beach, the Casa dos Monteiros is an example of the peak of Candolim’s architectural splendour. Built by Goa’s most powerful family, the Monteiros…

7. Cabo Raj Bhavan

2.31 MILES

On the westernmost point of the peninsula stands an old fortress, Cabo Raj Bhavan, nowadays the official residence of the governor of Goa. Plans to build…

8. Miramar

2.38 MILES

Miramar, 3km southwest of the city, is Panaji’s nearest beach. The couple of kilometres of exposed sand facing Aguada Bay are hardly inspiring compared to…