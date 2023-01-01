Below the fort is Fort Aguada jail, once Goa’s largest prison. It closed in 2015, with inmates moved to a new jail in Colvale, and there are now proposals to turn the historic buildings into a heritage site and museum. The cells stand on the site that once formed the square-shaped citadel of the hilltop Fort Aguada.

The road down to the jail’s entrance passes a weird and wonderful compound known as Jimmy’s Palace, home to reclusive tycoon Jimmy Gazdar. Designed by Goan architect Gerard de Cunha, it’s a closely guarded froth of fountains, foliage and follies, of which you’ll catch glimpses as you whizz past.