Getty Images/Universal Images Group

Dharamsala

Dharamsala (also spelled Dharamshala) is known as the home of the Dalai Lama, though in fact the Tibetan spiritual leader is based about two miles up the hill in McLeod Ganj, and that's where most visitors are heading. Dharamsala proper is a market town mostly useful for bus connections.

Explore Dharamsala

  • Tsuglagkhang Complex

    McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…

  • N

    Norbulingka Institute

    Soothingly set amid bamboo, trees and flowing water, the delightful Norbulingka Institute, 6km southeast of Dharamsala, was established in 1988 to teach…

  • T

    Tibet Museum

    This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…

  • M

    Men-Tsee-Khang

    Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a…

  • L

    Library of Tibetan Works & Archives

    Inside the government-in-exile compound, nearly 2km downhill from the Tsuglagkhang complex, the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives began life as a…

  • G

    Gyuto Tantric Gompa

    Standing in for the 1474 Tibet original, this large monastic complex forms an attractive scene backed by mountainscape at Sidhbari village (7km from…

  • M

    Men-Tsee-Khang Museum

    Three floors of displays explain the sophisticated sciences of Tibetan astrology and medicine.

  • K

    Kalachakra Temple

    Visiting the Tsuglagkhang clockwise, as is required by Buddhist convention, you pass a prostrating area then a door leads into the westernmost building,…

  • C

    Cultural Museum

    Upstairs in the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives is a small but interesting cultural museum with statues, old Tibetan artefacts and books, and a couple…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dharamsala.

  • See

    Tsuglagkhang Complex

    McLeod's main focus for visiting pilgrims, monks and most tourists is the Tsuglagkhang complex, a custard-coloured concrete monastic village that's home…

  • See

    Norbulingka Institute

    Soothingly set amid bamboo, trees and flowing water, the delightful Norbulingka Institute, 6km southeast of Dharamsala, was established in 1988 to teach…

  • See

    Tibet Museum

    This must-see, two-storey museum sets out to remind visitors of Tibet's history as an independent nation, mourning the Chinese occupation (since 1949) and…

  • See

    Men-Tsee-Khang

    Men-Tsee-Khang is an organisation established to preserve the traditional arts of Tibetan medicine and astrology. The Gangchen Kyishong branch includes a…

  • See

    Library of Tibetan Works & Archives

    Inside the government-in-exile compound, nearly 2km downhill from the Tsuglagkhang complex, the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives began life as a…

  • See

    Gyuto Tantric Gompa

    Standing in for the 1474 Tibet original, this large monastic complex forms an attractive scene backed by mountainscape at Sidhbari village (7km from…

  • See

    Men-Tsee-Khang Museum

    Three floors of displays explain the sophisticated sciences of Tibetan astrology and medicine.

  • See

    Kalachakra Temple

    Visiting the Tsuglagkhang clockwise, as is required by Buddhist convention, you pass a prostrating area then a door leads into the westernmost building,…

  • See

    Cultural Museum

    Upstairs in the Library of Tibetan Works & Archives is a small but interesting cultural museum with statues, old Tibetan artefacts and books, and a couple…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Dharamsala

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.