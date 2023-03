Close to the banks of the Falgu River south of town, this stone-spired temple was constructed in 1787 by Queen Ahilyabai of Madhya Pradesh and houses a 40cm ‘footprint’ of Vishnu imprinted into solid rock. Non-Hindus are not allowed entry but the surrounding alleyways are a fascinating wander. Along the ghats on the river’s edge, Hindus bathe and light funeral pyres; be discreet if you visit.