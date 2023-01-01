The magnificent Unesco World Heritage-listed Mahabodhi Temple, marking the hallowed ground where Buddha attained enlightenment and formulated his philosophy, forms the spiritual heart of Bodhgaya. Topped by a 50m pyramidal spire, the inner sanctum of the ornate structure houses a 10th-century, 2m-high gilded image of a seated Buddha. Amazingly, four of the original sculpted stone railings surrounding the temple, dating from the Sunga period (184–72 BC), have survived amid the replicas. Cellphones are not allowed within the temple complex.

Built in the 6th century AD atop the site of a temple erected by Emperor Ashoka almost 800 years earlier, the Mahabodhi Temple was razed by foreign invaders in the 11th century, and subsequently underwent several major restorations. Pilgrims and visitors from all walks of life and religions come to worship or just soak up the atmosphere of this sacred place. An enthralling way to start or finish the day is to stroll around the inside of the perimeter of the temple compound (in an auspicious clockwise pattern) and watch a sea of white, maroon and yellow dip and rise, while Tibetan monks perform endless prostrations on their prayer boards. There’s a less atmospheric Meditation Park for those seeking extra solitude within the temple grounds.

Leave your bags and cellphones in the lockers 50m to the west of the entrance. Security has been fairly tight since bombs exploded in the complex in 2013.