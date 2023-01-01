Sujata Stupa

The huge Sujata Kuti stupa, across the Falgu River from Bodhgaya, was built to commemorate the residence of Sujata, the cow-herder who fed the starving Buddha rice pudding, thus ending his seven years of asceticism and spurring him to follow the Middle Way. The ancient brick stupa was originally covered with lime plaster and painted white. It's a 20-minute walk from Bodhgaya.

A further 10-minute walk away is Sujata Mandir, the actual site of the banyan tree where Sujata is believed to have fed the Buddha.