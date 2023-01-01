Bhojeshwar Temple

Square and simple in design, this 1000-year-old Hindu temple – built by Bhopal's founder Raja Bhoj – doesn’t look much from the outside, but the interior of its sanctum, supported by four gargantuan pillars and housing a large Shiva lingam, is very powerful indeed. A stony ramp round the back evidences how huge pieces of rock would have been moved into position on the temple’s 5m-high platform.

To the side, etchings on fenced-off rocky areas show grander plans for a temple complex that was never finished.