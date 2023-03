Set magnificently on a plinth in the Hussain Sagar, a lake created by the Qutb Shahs, is a colossal stone statue of the Buddha (18m tall). The Dalai Lama consecrated the monument in 2006, which is evocatively illuminated at night.

Frequent boats make the 30-minute return trip to the statue from both Eat Street and popular Lumbini Park. The Tankbund Rd promenade, on the eastern shore of Hussain Sagar, has great views of the statue.