Private 2 Days Sunrise Tajmahal Agra tour with Meal Hotel and Flight

Day 1: Hyderabad – Agra (B,L,D) In the morning at around 8:00 am, our chauffeur will pick you up from the Hyderabad hotel and drop you to the Hyderabad Airport. Board into the flight of around 10:00 am, and get down in Delhi at around 12:15 pm. On arrival to New Delhi Airport, our representative will drive you from the Delhi Airport to Agra through Speed Expressway. On arrival to Agra, our driver will drop you to the Agra hotel. After check-in and having a delicious lunch, our chauffeur accompany with an expert tour guide will drive you towards the Famous Agra Fort and Local Market, later evening drop you back to the hotel for an overnight stay with a palatable dinner. Day 2: Agra – Hyderabad (B) Early Morning around 5:30 am, our chauffeur and guide drive you for Visit Tajmahal at the time of Sunrise, with personalized photography. Taj Mahal is the perfect blend of love, purity, dedication, grace, and adherence. After Tajmahal visit back to Hotel get refresh and have breakfast and check out from Hotel and our driver will drive you back to the Delhi through the same Speed Expressway (En route you have Lunch on direct payment basis) and drop you to the New Delhi Airport from where you finally board to your flight to Hyderabad around 4:00 – 5 pm. Once you land at the Hyderabad Airport, our driver will pick you up from there and drop you back to the Hyderabad hotel and your Hyderabad Agra Tour Package terminates here. Note - If you are doing this tour on Thursday then your Taj Mahal visit will be conducting on first day at the time of Sunset instead of Sunrise because Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday.