Welcome to Hyderabad
Hyderabad's other pole is far younger and west of the centre – its Hi-Tech City, or 'Cyberabad', and other districts like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills are replete with glittery malls, multiplexes, clubs, pubs and sleek restaurants.
One thing you have to accept wherever you are in Hyderabad: the traffic is appalling. A (long-delayed) Metro Rail rapid-transit system should ease things somewhat in the coming years.
Full Day Sightseeing Tour of Hyderabad
Your Enchanting day starts at 9am from your place of stay with the visit to Golconda fort which is 12 kms from city hotels, followed by Qutub Shahi Tombs next to the fort. The guide will show you the Eco system, water pipelines, palaces, prison, water tanks, mosques, Deccan Architucture, Massive Fort walls and the panoramic views from the top of Bardari. Tombs are also Incredible !!! After morning tour of these two monuments which takes approximately 3 to 4 hours, you are strongly suggested to try ethnic Hyderabadi cuisine such as Dum Biryani, Brinjal curry, Kurba ni ka meeta etc . Your next visits are in Old city of Hyderabad with a land mark i.e Charminar (steep steps are closed on Fridays) built in 1591 to commemorate the Plague ravage in Hyderabad. Charminars Stone and Stucco plastering Minarets stand 180 feet from the ground. Continue to walk amidst the Bangle street, where the local brides and grooms come for big bargaining Bangles, truly colorful for bridal accessories, lacquered bangles, Hyderabad Attar, Mehindi and Antiques. At this junction, you can also visit the Mecca mosque which can accommodate nearly 10000 prayers at once. Try the local Irani chai with Osmania Biscuits before to drive back to your place of stay.
Hyderabad Old City Food Walking Tour
Very few cities in the world can claim to be synonymous with a single dish. This is true in the case of Hyderabad where the mere reference to the city evoking an immediate discussion about the Biryani, a dish which is a delectable mix of meat and rice cooked with spices. For a true Hyderabadi, the obsession goes beyond this dish. A typical Hyderabadi will spend hours debating the best place to have a cup of Irani tea and, believe it or not, sometimes friendships can be threatened by arguments over the best Haleem joints in town. The cuisine of Hyderabad is a result of its history over four centuries and the involvement with food is more than just satisfying human's basic needs. In fact, people in this city are so used to good food that they take it for granted. Walking through the busy markets and by-lanes of the old city, you will not only get a glimpse into the food ethos of this region but also experience in person Hyderabadi's passion for good food.In this food walking tour, we will explore one of the oldest vegetable markets, make our way through some of the best breakfast snacks in town, participate in the Hyderabadi pastime of sipping cups of Irani tea with Osmania biscuits, bite into warm, just baked local bread and watch the efforts that go into preparing some of the best delicacies this region has to offer.
Hyderabad Private 2-Hour Lunch or Dinner in a Local Home
Vijayalaxmi cooks family recipes passed down through the generations and her husband Narender is her official taste-tester. They have lived in Hyderabad for over four decades and are extremely passionate about food. They typically host with their son, daughter-in-law, and 3-year old grandson. You will enjoy a traditional Hyderabadi meal in Vijayalaxmi and Narender’s home in a residential neighborhood of Hyderabad. Your meal may include dishes such as dum biryani (rice cooked with layers of spiced vegetables), bagara baingan (eggplant in a traditional Hyderabadi spice blend), aloo masala (potatoes in garlic, ginger, turmeric and chilies), egg curry, vendakka fry (okra), raita, with dessert to finish. Tea and coffee is offered upon request.Enjoy eating with your hosts as you discuss the cuisine and culture in Hyderabad.Please note, your hosts are not professional chefs, rather this experience is a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local person and share the culture and cuisine together.
Charminar Historical Walking Tour
No place can give you a glimpse of Hyderabadi life like the Charminar area can. It is a brilliant mosaic of history, culture, modernity, crafts, business and old world charm - a perfect slice of this city's life. Walk through Laad Bazar and get dazzled by the shiny lac bangles that Hyderabad is known for, take the by-lanes and meet the craftsmen who create ‘bling’, one at a time. Walk into the chaos of fluttering pigeons in the Mecca Masjid courtyard to the simplicity of the Nizam’s tombs. We will end the walk at the Chowmahalla Palace, where the tour traces the history of this region between the early 18th century and 1948. Take a walk around the four palaces of the Chowmahalla Complex and see the opulence with which this dynasty lived and ruled. Hear the numerous stories about the seven Nizams of Hyderabad whose destinies and decisions shaped the history and culture of this region. Walk through the imposing Durbar Hall and the various rooms which have recreated a slice of life from the past.
Private 2 Days Sunrise Tajmahal Agra tour with Meal Hotel and Flight
Day 1: Hyderabad – Agra (B,L,D) In the morning at around 8:00 am, our chauffeur will pick you up from the Hyderabad hotel and drop you to the Hyderabad Airport. Board into the flight of around 10:00 am, and get down in Delhi at around 12:15 pm. On arrival to New Delhi Airport, our representative will drive you from the Delhi Airport to Agra through Speed Expressway. On arrival to Agra, our driver will drop you to the Agra hotel. After check-in and having a delicious lunch, our chauffeur accompany with an expert tour guide will drive you towards the Famous Agra Fort and Local Market, later evening drop you back to the hotel for an overnight stay with a palatable dinner. Day 2: Agra – Hyderabad (B) Early Morning around 5:30 am, our chauffeur and guide drive you for Visit Tajmahal at the time of Sunrise, with personalized photography. Taj Mahal is the perfect blend of love, purity, dedication, grace, and adherence. After Tajmahal visit back to Hotel get refresh and have breakfast and check out from Hotel and our driver will drive you back to the Delhi through the same Speed Expressway (En route you have Lunch on direct payment basis) and drop you to the New Delhi Airport from where you finally board to your flight to Hyderabad around 4:00 – 5 pm. Once you land at the Hyderabad Airport, our driver will pick you up from there and drop you back to the Hyderabad hotel and your Hyderabad Agra Tour Package terminates here. Note - If you are doing this tour on Thursday then your Taj Mahal visit will be conducting on first day at the time of Sunset instead of Sunrise because Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday.
Hyderabad Private Tour with Charminar and Salar Jung Museum
You will be picked up at your hotel in Hyderabad between 09:00 AM – 09:30 AM and greeted by your driver before proceeding to this full-day Pearl City tour. En-route or at the first monument, your local English-speaking guide will join you and explore the city of Hyderabad with you.Visit one of the oldest fort Golkonda Fort that is situated 11 km (6.8 mi) west of Hyderabad. If you are traveling on Monday, Golkonda Fort will be closed and you will visit the Birla Temple instead. Afterwards visit the Qutub Sahi Tombs, the royal cemetery of the seven Qutub Shahi kings who ruled Golconda for nearly 170 years. It is located at Ibrahim Bagh near Golconda. Later your guide will take you to one of the oldest mosques Mecca Masjid followed by a delicious lunch at a popular local restaurant. After lunch your next monument will be the word-famous Charminar, also known as "the icon of Hyderabad". Later stop by the Salar Jung Museum and the Chowmahala Palace, a palace of the Nizams of Hyderabad state. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.