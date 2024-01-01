Wandoor Beach

Andaman Islands

Wandoor has a lovely blonde beach, though at the time of writing swimming was prohibited due to a fatal crocodile attack in 2017.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cellular Jail, so named due to comprising solely of solitary confinement cells, now a National Memorial.

    Cellular Jail National Memorial

    10.77 MILES

    A former British prison, the Cellular Jail now serves as a shrine to the political dissidents it once imprisoned. Construction began in 1896 and was…

  • Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park

    Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park

    0.84 MILES

    Comprising 15 islands of mangrove creeks, tropical rainforest and reefs supporting 50 types of coral and plenty of colourful fish, the 280-sq-km Mahatma…

  • Anthropological Museum

    Anthropological Museum

    10.04 MILES

    Port Blair's engaging anthropology museum provides a thorough and sympathetic portrait of the islands’ indigenous tribal communities. The glass display…

  • Munda Pahar Beach

    Munda Pahar Beach

    9.95 MILES

    Loved for its fiery sunsets and wonderfully natural setting, this powdery silver-sand beach is popular with day trippers, although swimming was prohibited…

  • Corbyn’s Cove

    Corbyn’s Cove

    9.9 MILES

    No one comes to Port Blair for the beach, but, if you need a break from town, this small curve of silver sand backed by palms sits 6km south of central…

  • Chatham Sawmill

    Chatham Sawmill

    9.96 MILES

    On Chatham Island (reached by a road bridge), Port Blair's sawmill was set up by the British in 1883 and was one of the largest wood processors in Asia…

  • Samudrika Naval Marine Museum

    Samudrika Naval Marine Museum

    9.47 MILES

    Run by the Indian Navy, this diverse museum provides helpful insight into the islands’ ecosystems, tribal communities, flora and fauna (including a small…

