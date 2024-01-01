Wandoor has a lovely blonde beach, though at the time of writing swimming was prohibited due to a fatal crocodile attack in 2017.
Wandoor Beach
Andaman Islands
Cellular Jail National Memorial
10.77 MILES
A former British prison, the Cellular Jail now serves as a shrine to the political dissidents it once imprisoned. Construction began in 1896 and was…
Ross Island (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep)
11.66 MILES
Ross Island feels like a jungle-clad Lost City, à la Angkor Wat, except here the ruins are Victorian English rather than ancient Khmer. The former British…
Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park
0.84 MILES
Comprising 15 islands of mangrove creeks, tropical rainforest and reefs supporting 50 types of coral and plenty of colourful fish, the 280-sq-km Mahatma…
10.04 MILES
Port Blair's engaging anthropology museum provides a thorough and sympathetic portrait of the islands’ indigenous tribal communities. The glass display…
9.95 MILES
Loved for its fiery sunsets and wonderfully natural setting, this powdery silver-sand beach is popular with day trippers, although swimming was prohibited…
9.9 MILES
No one comes to Port Blair for the beach, but, if you need a break from town, this small curve of silver sand backed by palms sits 6km south of central…
9.96 MILES
On Chatham Island (reached by a road bridge), Port Blair's sawmill was set up by the British in 1883 and was one of the largest wood processors in Asia…
9.47 MILES
Run by the Indian Navy, this diverse museum provides helpful insight into the islands’ ecosystems, tribal communities, flora and fauna (including a small…
