Reykjavík Art Museum – Hafnarhús

Reykjavík Art Museum's Hafnarhús is a marvellously restored warehouse converted into a soaring steel-and-concrete exhibition space. Though the well-curated exhibitions of cutting-edge contemporary Icelandic art change frequently (expect installations, videos, paintings and sculpture), you can always count on the comic-book-style paintings of Erró (Guðmundur Guðmundsson), a political artist who has donated several thousand works to the museum.

Your ticket also gets you into the modern art collections at Kjarvalsstaðir.