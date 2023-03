The small, red former home of writer, illustrator and naturalist Benedikt Gröndal beautifully evokes turn-of-the-century Reykjavic life. Gröndal lived here from 1880 to 1907 and exhibits include his famous Fauna of Iceland collection of colour drawings. Look out for the majestic great auk, a flightless bird hunted to extinction by the mid-19th century.

Gröndalshús opened in 2017 to promote Reykjavík’s status as a Unesco City of Literature.