Lindarbakki

East Iceland

You can’t miss the village’s hairiest and most photogenic house: bright-red Lindarbakki (1899) is completely cocooned by whiskery green grass, with only a few windows and a giant pair of antlers sticking out. It’s a private home (not open to the public); an information board outside outlines its history.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Iceland, Puffin in flight

    Hafnarhólmi

    1.95 MILES

    Five kilometres past the wee church is the photogenic small-boat harbour and islet of Hafnarhólmi, home to a large puffin colony. A staircase and viewing…

  • Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    26.28 MILES

    At the eastern end of town, where the road runs out, is this lovely nature reserve perfect for short strolls. Various paths run over boardwalks and past…

  • Rainbow Street

    Rainbow Street

    19.23 MILES

    This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…

  • Safnahúsið

    Safnahúsið

    26.43 MILES

    Three collections are clustered together in one bright-red harbour front warehouse, known as ‘Museum House’. Tryggvasafn showcases a collection of…

  • Tvisöngur

    Tvisöngur

    18.53 MILES

    A favourite walk takes explorers from a parking area south of Tækniminjasafn Austurlands about 15 or 20 minutes uphill to the 'sound sculpture' Tvísöngur,…

  • Bláa Kirkjan

    Bláa Kirkjan

    19.19 MILES

    The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…

  • Njarðvíkurskriður

    Njarðvíkurskriður

    3.21 MILES

    A habitual site of accidents in ancient times, Njarðvíkurskriður is a dangerous scree slope on Rte 94 near Njarðvík on the way into Borgarfjörður Eystri…

  • Bakkagerðiskirkja

    Bakkagerðiskirkja

    0.04 MILES

    Jóhannes Sveinsson Kjarval (1885–1972), Iceland’s best-known artist, was brought up nearby and took much of his inspiration from Borgarfjörður Eystri and…

