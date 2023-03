Jóhannes Sveinsson Kjarval (1885–1972), Iceland’s best-known artist, was brought up nearby and took much of his inspiration from Borgarfjörður Eystri and surrounds. His unusual altarpiece in this small church depicts the Sermon on the Mount and is directly aimed at this village: Jesus is preaching from Álfaborg, with the mountain Dyrfjöll in the background.

There are no set opening times; the church is generally open during the day.