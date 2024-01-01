Álfaborg (Elf Rock), the small mound and nature reserve near the campsite, is the ‘borg’ that gave Borgarfjörður Eystri its name. Some locals believe that the queen of Icelandic elves lives here. From the top of the rock there’s a fabulous vista of the surrounding fields.
