Tagore Sétány

The entire town seems to stroll the leafy lake-hugging promenade all day. It hides a number of statues, including a bust of Nobel Prize–winning poet Rabindranath Tagore in front of a lime tree that he planted in 1926 to mark his recovery from illness after treatment here. Diagonally opposite is a disturbing memorial: a hand stretching out of the water in memory of those who drowned when the Pajtás boat sank in 1954.

Additionally, two very proud statues – one a fisher, the other a boater – stand guard over the harbour entrance.