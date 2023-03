The Jókai Memorial Museum is housed in the summer villa of the prolific writer Mór Jókai, just north of Vitorlás tér. Jókai churned out many of his 200 novels in his study here, under the stern gaze of his wife, the actress Róza Laborfalvi. The museum is filled with family memorabilia and period furniture. All the signage is in Hungarian; ask for the laminated English guide at the entrance.