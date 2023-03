This leafy square is home to the State Hospital of Cardiology. In the centre you’ll encounter the Kossuth Pump House (1853), a natural spring that dispenses slightly sulphuric, but drinkable, thermal water. If you can ignore the water’s pale-yellow hue, join the locals lining up to fill their water bottles. On the northern side of the square Balaton Pantheon, with memorial plaques from those who took the cure here.