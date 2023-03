Along the banks of the river between Széchenyi István tér and Parliament is a monument to Hungarian Jews shot and thrown into the Danube by members of the fascist Arrow Cross Party in 1944. Entitled Shoes on the Danube by sculptor Gyula Pauer and film director Can Togay, it’s a simple but poignant display of 60 pairs of old-style boots and shoes in cast iron, tossed higgledy-piggledy on the bank of the river.