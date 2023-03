The centre of Víziváros, Batthyány tér is the best place to take pictures of the photogenic Parliament building across the Danube. In the square's centre is the entrance to both the M2 metro and the H5 HÉV train suburban line to Szentendre.

On the southern side is the baroque Church of St Anne, with one of the most eye-catching interiors of any baroque church in Budapest, including a magnificent late 18th-century pulpit and organ.