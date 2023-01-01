In the pedestrian subway/underpss below V Deák Ferenc tér, with its entrance within the main ticket office, the small, revamped Underground Railway Museum traces the development of the capital’s underground lines. Much emphasis is put on the little yellow metro (M1), continental Europe’s first underground railway, which opened for the millenary celebrations in 1896. The museum is atmospherically housed in a stretch of tunnel and station, and features wonderfully restored carriages.