Museo de Escultura

Copán is unique in the Maya world for its sculptures and some of the finest examples are on display at this impressive museum, which is fully signed in English. Entering the museum is an experience in itself: you go through the mouth of a serpent and through its entrails before suddenly emerging into the bright main hall.

The highlight of the display is a full-scale replica of the Rosalila Temple , which was discovered in nearly perfect condition by archaeologists in 1989. Rosalila, dedicated in AD 571 by Copán’s 10th ruler, Moon Jaguar, was apparently so sacred that when Structure 16 was built over it, Rosalila was not destroyed but was left completely intact. The original Rosalila temple remains inside the core of Structure 16.