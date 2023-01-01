Volcán de Quetzaltepeque

About 10km east of the village of Quetzaltepeque, this volcano tops out at 1900m. The walk to the top is tough going – through thick subtropical pine forest, with the trail disappearing in sections. But if you have a car, you can drive almost all the way to the top. From the summit there are excellent views of the nearby Ipala and Suchítan volcanoes and the surrounding countryside.

Due to the condition of the trail and some security concerns, you really need a guide to undertake this trek. Ask in the Quetzaltepeque municipalidad on the main plaza to be put in touch with a local guide.