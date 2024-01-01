Reserva Ecologica El Limo

Western El Salvador

Fourteen kilometers north of Metapán is the lush Reserva Ecologica El Limo, home to incredible cascadas (waterfalls). Drivers near the turnoff to Frontera Anguiatú will offer to drive you there for about US$30; otherwise try Hostal Villa Limón.

