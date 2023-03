This has a 50m-deep cave (bring your own light), grassy picnic areas and the Río El Milagro, where people come for a dip and say it's miraculous. The cave and river are 500m from the entrance, which is behind the basilica's cemetery, 300m south of the turnoff into town on the road to Honduras. Refreshments are available. Note that (unlike some internet descriptions) this river does NOT go into the cave, so no tubing or wading is possible.