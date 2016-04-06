Utila is a charming island that has enjoyed a reputation for years as the place to learn to dive in Latin America. While it may no longer be an incredible bargain due to new taxes on diving, Utila remains diving-obsessed and is one of Honduras' most popular backpacker haunts.

Read More

Utila is small (about 13km long and 5km wide) and focused almost entirely on Utila Town, the island's only settlement, which is set on a curving bay with two small beaches and dozens of hotels, restaurants, bars and dive shops. With only a few roads, much of the island is impenetrable wilderness accessible only by sea.

Utila earns its keep mainly from its reef, with over a dozen dive schools and some excellent dive sites around the shoreline. Another huge draw: the juvenile whale sharks – gentle giants measuring up to 6m long – that are regularly spotted around the island.

Read Less