Western Highlands

The mountainous departments of Quetzaltenango, Totonicapán and Huehuetenango are generally less visited by tourists than regions closer to Guatemala City. But with extraordinarily dramatic scenery and vibrant indigenous culture, this part of the country presents an invariably fascinating panorama. Highlights of any visit include Quetzaltenango ('Xela' for short), Guatemala's second-largest city, with an ever-growing language school and volunteer work scene; the nearby town of Zunil, with its volcanically heated springs and Maya deity; ascents of the volcanoes around Quetzaltenango; and the remote mountain enclave of Todos Santos Cuchumatán, north of Huehuetenango, with a strong traditional culture and excellent walking possibilities.

Explore Western Highlands

  • Zaculeu

    A remnant of the Mam capital, the Zaculeu archaeological zone was 'restored' by the United Fruit Company in the 1940s, leaving its pyramids, ball courts…

  • C

    Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango

    Quetzaltenango's railroad station, 1km east of the Templo de Minerva along 4a Calle, lay dormant for many years until the city converted it into this…

  • P

    Parque Centro América

    Most of Xela's sights crowd in and around the broad central plaza. It's a great place for a stroll or to sit and people-watch. It was originally two…

  • I

    Iglesia San Andrés Xecul

    San Andrés Xecul boasts one of the most exuberantly decorated churches in the country, a fiesta almost in itself. Technicolored saints, angels, flowers…

  • C

    Cemetery

    Quetzaltenango's enormous cemetery is a pleasant and fascinating green space for a walk. To the left of the main entrance, visit the grave of the gypsy…

  • I

    Iglesia San Francisco El Alto

    San Francisco El Alto's 18th century church is a somewhat fortress-like affair, with solid arches holding up its domes. It's worth noting for it's…

  • C

    Cerro el Baúl

    This wooded hill is a popular weekend destination for city dwellers, for its wonderful views across Xela's broad plain and to the volcanos that fringe it…

  • M

    Museo de Arte

    An interesting if chaotic collection of some 400 paintings by Guatemala's leading modernists is exhibited here, including works by Efraín Recinos, Jorge…

  • M

    Museo Ixkik'

    This museum is devoted to Maya weaving, with traditional outfits arranged by region. Director Raquel García is an expert on the symbols and meanings of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Highlands.

