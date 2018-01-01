Welcome to Santiago Atitlán
It's the most workaday of the lake villages, home to Maximón (mah-shee-mohn), who is ceremonially moved to a new home on May 8 (after Semana Santa). The rest of the year, Maximón resides with a caretaker, receiving offerings. He changes house every year, but he's easy enough to find by asking around.
The Tz'utujil had been in this area for generations when the Spanish arrived, with their ceremonial capital at Chuitinamit, across the inlet. Santiago was established by Franciscan friars in 1547, as part of the colonial strategy to consolidate the indigenous population. In the 1980s left-wing guerrillas had a strong presence in the area, prompting the Guatemalan army to kill or disappear hundreds of villagers.
Lake Atitlan and San Antonio Palopo Including a Tuk Tuk Ride
You will departure from the city of La Antigua. Afterwards there will be stop in Tecpan Guatemala for coffee or breakfast. You will continue for an extra hour and then stop at the top of the mountain for you first close view of the Lake Atitlán. After arriving to Panajachel, a boat will take you to San Antonio Palopo. You will visit a small cooperative of textile where a guide will explain how the textiles are made. You will have the chance of dressing up like a local.The last stop in San Antonio Palopo will be a visit to a small catholic church with the best view of the lake. Then you will move on to Santiago Atitlan. You will ride a Tuk Tuk from the docks to the church. You will visit the catholic church built in 1547 and talked about the history of the Tzutuhiles. Then time for lunch (own expense) and coming back to the boat visiting different handicraft stores around the area. Return to Panajachel to take a car back to Antigua.
Overnight Tour to Lake Atitlan and Chichicastenango
This tour takes you to visit the famous Chichicastenango outdoor market, the biggest in Central America. It is held on Thursdays and Sundays only. It's very crowded and noisy fair that takes almost all streets of the city. Here you can see goods that come from all over this country, as well as taste local dishes and fruits and vegetables on offer there.Now it is the time to become familiar with the Lake Atitlan. Public boat will take us to Santiago Atitlan.Although Pana is biggest settlement on the lake, Santiago is the capital. It may be because real native culture managed to stay alive here, while in Pana visitors that started to come here in the "flower-power" era created their blend of life.Santiago offers food, souvenirs, lessons, insight into local customs and everyday life. You'll find many "cooperativas" that offer various products, you'll meet the locals always ready to teach you something new.