Café El Artesano
El Artesano offers one of Guatemala's best dining experiences. Let the staff guide you around the platter of two dozen cheeses (all produced in Guatemala…
San Juan La Laguna is just 1.2 miles (2km) west by road from busy San Pedro, on a rise above a spectacular bay, but this neat, mellow village has escaped many of the excesses of its neighbor, and some travelers find it a more tranquil setting in which to study Spanish or experience local life. San Juan is special: the Tz'utujil inhabitants take pride in their craft traditions – particularly painting and weaving – and have developed their own tourism infrastructure to highlight their culture to outsiders.
Perhaps part of what makes it all run so well is the communal spirit: coffee growers, fishers, organic farmers, natural dyers and widows are among the like-minded groups who've formed cooperatives here.
As you wander around the village, you'll notice various murals depicting aspects of Tz'utujil life and legend.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San Juan La Laguna.
Bread, pizza and focaccia are baked at this pleasant open-air bakery/cafe on the way out to San Pablo, and there are two lunch options daily prepared with…
Near the top of the hill on the way up from the dock, this open-air shack is the place to go for quality espresso and French-press coffee, plus fresh…
Locals crowd in for the daily specials at this no-nonsense dining hall in the center of town, where a brimming bowl of caldo de res (beef and vegetable…
