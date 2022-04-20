Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Grenada Island

The island of Grenada is an almond-shaped, beach-rimmed gem of a place with 75 miles of coastline surrounding a lush interior, which is filled with tropical rainforest.

Explore Grenada Island

  • Nutmeg Processing Cooperative

    On Gouyave's main road, you can literally smell one of the most important aspects of Grenada's heritage: nutmeg. This large nutmeg processing station is a…

  • U

    Underwater Sculpture Park

    An underwater gallery beneath the sea, just north of St George’s in Molinière Bay. The project was founded by British artist Jason de Caires Taylor and…

  • F

    Fort Frederick

    Constructed by the French in 1779, Fort Frederick was soon used – paradoxically – by the British in defense against the French, although it never fired a…

  • L

    Levera Beach

    Backed by low, eroding sea cliffs, Levera Beach is a wild, beautiful sweep of sand that gets few visitors. Just offshore is the high, pointed Sugar Loaf…

  • G

    Grand Anse

    Grenada's main resort area is a lovely long sweep of white sand fronted by turquoise water and backed by hills. It has the highest concentration of big…

  • R

    River Antoine Rum Distillery

    River Antoine has produced rum since 1785 and still produces in the traditional way. Tours here cover all aspects of the smoky, pungent production process…

  • Fort George

    Grenada’s oldest fort was established by the French in 1705 and it's the centerpiece of the St George’s skyline. You can climb to the top to see the…

  • Carenage

    A scenic inlet, the Carenage is a great place for a stroll along the water’s edge, taking in the colorful fishing boats and the bustle of supplies being…

  • B

    Bathway Beach

    From River Sallee, a road leads to Bathway Beach, a lovely long stretch of coral sands. A rock shelf parallels the shoreline, creating a very long…

