Grenada Island
The island of Grenada is an almond-shaped, beach-rimmed gem of a place with 75 miles of coastline surrounding a lush interior, which is filled with tropical rainforest.
Nutmeg Processing Cooperative
On Gouyave's main road, you can literally smell one of the most important aspects of Grenada's heritage: nutmeg. This large nutmeg processing station is a…
Underwater Sculpture Park
An underwater gallery beneath the sea, just north of St George’s in Molinière Bay. The project was founded by British artist Jason de Caires Taylor and…
Fort Frederick
Constructed by the French in 1779, Fort Frederick was soon used – paradoxically – by the British in defense against the French, although it never fired a…
Levera Beach
Backed by low, eroding sea cliffs, Levera Beach is a wild, beautiful sweep of sand that gets few visitors. Just offshore is the high, pointed Sugar Loaf…
Grand Anse
Grenada's main resort area is a lovely long sweep of white sand fronted by turquoise water and backed by hills. It has the highest concentration of big…
River Antoine Rum Distillery
River Antoine has produced rum since 1785 and still produces in the traditional way. Tours here cover all aspects of the smoky, pungent production process…
Fort George
Grenada’s oldest fort was established by the French in 1705 and it's the centerpiece of the St George’s skyline. You can climb to the top to see the…
Carenage
A scenic inlet, the Carenage is a great place for a stroll along the water’s edge, taking in the colorful fishing boats and the bustle of supplies being…
Bathway Beach
From River Sallee, a road leads to Bathway Beach, a lovely long stretch of coral sands. A rock shelf parallels the shoreline, creating a very long…
