Welcome to Nuuk

Nuuk is Greenland's capital and by far its biggest, most cosmopolitan town. It commands a grand fjord system and is backed by a splendid panorama of mountains. From carefully chosen angles the town can look picturesque, and if you haven't seen anywhere else in Greenland you may find it almost quaint. But if you've been travelling around the country it's easy to get depressed by Nuuk's long-slab apartment blocks and its rather pervasive sense of economic apartheid. You'd do better to start than to end a trip here.