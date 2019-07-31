East Greenland

Explore East Greenland

  • A

    Ammassalik Museum

    The Tasiilaq Museum is housed in the old church (built in 1908). It has a wonderful collection of exhibits on the history and culture of East Greenland,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Greenland.

  • See

    Ammassalik Museum

    The Tasiilaq Museum is housed in the old church (built in 1908). It has a wonderful collection of exhibits on the history and culture of East Greenland,…