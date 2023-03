Next to the church, this small museum houses the private collection of a late teacher who sparked the area's archaeological digs after stumbling upon Minoan artefacts on field trips with students. The collection includes Vasiliki pottery from the nearby Minoan sites of Fournou-Korifi and Pyrgos, as well as an impressive scale model of the Fournou-Korifi site, painstakingly assembled by museum director John Atkinson.