Mosque & Turkish Fountain

Ierapetra

Dominating a triangular plaza at the northern edge of the old quarter, this yellow-sandstone mosque was built by the Turks in the late 19th century and still sports a finely wrought minaret. Together with the octagonal domed Ottoman fountain down in the square, it's a tangible reminder of the Turkish era.

