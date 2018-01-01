Welcome to Kos Town
Popular beaches stretch in either direction from the harbour. Long sandy Kritika Beach, running northwest and in easy walking distance of the town centre, is lined with hotels and restaurants. Southeast of the harbour the thin strip of sand known as Kos Town Beach is dotted with parasols in summer and offers deep water for swimming. Both beaches fill with guests from adjacent hotels.
Kos Island Independent Day Trip from Bodrum
Start your day with a hotel pickup from your Bodrum hotel, and then board your hydrofoil in Bodrum to cruise southwest to the island of Kos, roughly twenty minutes away. The most easterly Greek island, Kos sits adrift in the southeastern Aegean Sea and boasts paradisaical scenery and history in equal measures. After docking at the port, how you spend your time on the gorgeous island is up to you. All entrance fees, food and drinks are at your own expense. Follow the footsteps of sun worshipers to the island’s best beaches and enjoy a day of soaking up the sun on the sand. Visit Paradise Beach for soft sand and calm waters, relax in tranquil seclusion at Limnionas Beach or maybe stroll along the pebbled shores of Agios Theologos Beach.If you are keen to discover the island’s urban delights, head into Kos town to explore its palm-fringed streets, thronged with restaurants, bars and shops. The town is home to some of the island’s more interesting historical landmarks and Roman ruins. Perhaps pay a visit to the Castle of the Knights (Kos Nerantzia Castle), to explore the ruined towers, battlements and ramparts that date to the days of the knights’ reign. The group of Christian crusaders occupied the city from the 14th century for some 200 years.Having enjoyed your day, make your own way back to the island’s port at the prearranged time. Then, simply re-board your hydrofoil, and cruise back over the sea to Bodrum. Your independent day trip then finishes with a drop-off at your Bodrum hotel.
Aquatica Water Park Kos
Aquatica Waterpark is an attraction with something for everyone. Feel the adrenaline rush as you zoom down thrilling waterslides such as Kite Slide or Wave Ride. Chill out with friends at the swimming pool, or grab a tube and journey down Spin Bowl. In the heart of waterpark with comfortable and modern background enjoy a variety of coffees, juices, soft drinks, snacks, every day baked muffins and cakes, home made pizzas, incredible hot dogs, salads and fruit salads, ice cream and lots of more.. For a day of wet and wild fun in the sun, come and experience it all at Aquatica Waterpark!!! WAVE RIDE & SPIN BOWL SLIDES- A combination of height, weight & age is required for the use of these two slides. Minimum height of 1,20m. HYDROTUBE, KAMIKAZE, MULTITRACK, FREE FALL, KITE SLIDE- Minimum height of 1,20m. AQUAPLAYGROUND- Adults cannot go on the attraction. The slides are only intended for children. LAZY RIVER & SWIMMING POOL - No height & age restrictions. Promising endless splashes of fun!
Aegean Adventure-Nisyros-Mandraki-Yali Island
The center of Nisyros is dominated by a huge volcanic valley (a caldera). Its diameter is about 4km, which makes it the biggest caldera in Europe. The enormous crater in the valley is very fascinating. You can descend into the crater and admire the beautiful yellow sulphur crystal created by the sulphurous steam that escapes from holes in the bottom. After visiting the volcano, you have an hour free time in Mandraki, to wander around, visit the Monastery or do some shopping, before getting back to the boat to go to Yali Island, where the lunch is given and you have plenty of time to swim and sunbathe on the beautiful beaches, before getting back to the boat for the return trip to Kardamena harbor.
Kos Land Rover Safari
Unpaved off-road routes, wild and dense vegetation, non touristic places, unique panoramic views, photo stops and traditional local flavors are only some of our experiences that you will receive in a 6-7 hours Jeep Tour. After few hours of off-road explorations in the inland of Kos, we reach a traditional local coffee shop in a village and where we enjoy our coffee served by locals. Continuing our roadtrip to the peaks of mount Dikaios, full of amazing views and histories, we reach a traditional local tavern in Zia village to fill our appetite. Different local Greek dishes ''Mezedes'' will be served in our lunch accompanied by local wine. After our lunch stop and with full appetite our day continues to the peacock park for some great pictures. Our day comes slowly to an end driving back to our hotels full of memories, adventures, best panoramic views of Kos from above and full of information’s about the island.
Sailing Greece - Athens to Kos
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world's most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail for up to 22 days aboard our 15m (50 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling, and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, dine on fresh seafood and don't forget to try the Ouzo!
Sailing Greece - Kos to Mykonos
A yacht adventure is the ideal way to experience what many consider the world's most beautiful islands: the Greek Islands. Sail for up to 15 days aboard our 15m (52 ft) yachts, with time for hiking, snorkelling, and relaxing. Explore ancient archaeological sites and taverna-lined harbours, dine on fresh seafood and don't forget to try the Ouzo!