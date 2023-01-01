Located on Kastellorizo’s remote southeast shore, this extraordinary cave is famous for its mirror-like blue water. To get there, you must take one of around four competing water taxis in Kastellorizo. It's a 45-minute experience including the 15-minute journey there (and back) plus around 15 minutes in the cave itself. Boats will not enter if conditions are not right. The entrance – a distance of around two metres – is so low that you must lie down in the boat.

While the cave itself is free, the boat ride costs around €10 per person.