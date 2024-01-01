Tinos Archaeological Museum

Tinos

LoginSave

Along with the usual huddle of headless torsos, this museum has a collection that includes impressive clay pithoi (large Minoan storage jars) and a mosaic floor. Perhaps most interesting is the scale model of the nearby Sanctuary of Poseidon & Amphitrite, which really helps make sense of the site.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 16 July 2018: Excavations on the Greek island of Delos.

    Ancient Delos

    11.29 MILES

    Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…

  • Paros Park at sunset.

    Paros Park

    27.42 MILES

    This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…

  • Original Naxian Lions statues in the Archaeological Museum of Delos, a museum on the historic island of Delos, near Mykonos in the South Aegean, Greece.

    Archaeological Museum

    11.28 MILES

    A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…

  • Andros Archaeological Museum

    Andros Archaeological Museum

    23.88 MILES

    The unquestioned highlight of this excellent little museum is an exquisite 2nd-century BC marble copy of the bronze Hermes of Andros by Praxiteles, the…

  • Terrace of the Lions, the famous symbol of Archaeological Site of Delos, Delos Island, Cyclades, Greece.

    Terrace of the Lions

    11.14 MILES

    The most-photographed part of the Delos site is this terrace facing the Sacred Lake, lined with stone lions (these are replicas, the originals are in the…

  • Elia beach on the Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece.

    Elia

    14.9 MILES

    This beautiful stretch of golden sand has craggy cliffs on either side and an excellent waterfront restaurant. It's backed by some large resorts and,…

  • Mt Kynthos

    Mt Kynthos

    11.73 MILES

    Mt Kynthos (113m), southeast of the harbour, is a steep but rewarding climb. There are monuments such as the Temple of Hera and the Sanctuaries of Zeus…

  • Agios Sostis

    Agios Sostis

    11.54 MILES

    This gorgeous, wide strip of golden sand receives far fewer visitors than the south coast. There's no shade and only limited parking but there's a popular…

View more attractions

Nearby Tinos attractions

1. Church of the Annunciation

0.14 MILES

Tinos’ religious focus is this large church and its icon of Our Lady of Tinos. It was uncovered in 1823 in the ruins of a chapel beneath the current…

2. Cultural Foundation of Tinos

0.33 MILES

This excellent cultural centre in a handsome neoclassical building on the waterfront houses a superb permanent collection of the work of famous Tinian…

3. Sanctuary of Poseidon & Amphitrite

0.79 MILES

From the 4th century BC to the 3rd century AD, the area adjacent to the beach at Kionia (3km northwest of central Hora) was a major religious sanctuary…

5. Museum of Marble Crafts

9.48 MILES

On the slopes above Pyrgos, this outstanding, modern, well-curated complex creatively explains the quarrying and sculpting techniques that have been used…

6. Museum House of Yannoulis Chalepas

9.55 MILES

This absorbing museum lets you see the troubled sculptor’s rooms and workshop as they once were. The ticket includes admission to the neighbouring Museum…

7. Agios Stefanos

9.9 MILES

Only 500m north of the New Port, this narrow but popular curve of sand is backed by tavernas, restaurants and hotels. You can walk here from Hora in 40…

8. House of Comedians

11.05 MILES

The re-erected Doric columns here once formed a colonnade around the atrium of a large villa, which takes its name from a painted frieze featuring actors…