Along with the usual huddle of headless torsos, this museum has a collection that includes impressive clay pithoi (large Minoan storage jars) and a mosaic floor. Perhaps most interesting is the scale model of the nearby Sanctuary of Poseidon & Amphitrite, which really helps make sense of the site.
Tinos Archaeological Museum
Tinos
