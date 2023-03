Wander among Falasarna’s ancient ruins, reached via a 2km dirt road that starts where the paved road ends. The entrance is just past the ‘stone throne’. Further on are the remains of the wall that once fortified the town and a small harbour. Notice the holes carved into the wall, which were used to tie up boats. At the top of the hill are the remains of the acropolis wall and a temple, as well as four clay baths.