Incorporating the ruins of the temple of Apollo (allegedly built by the Argonauts) into its building, monastery Zoodochos Pigi is 9km from Hora by road, or reached by a 7km walk along the south-coast trail. Not open to visitors, the monastery lies in the east of the island, on the isthmus connecting Anafi to the imposing 463m Kalamos (or Monastery Rock), which has the uninhabited Kalamiotissas Monastery at its peak.