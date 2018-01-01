Crete Mainland 4x4 Self-Drive Safari with Lunch in Kastelli

Start your day with a pickup from your hotel in Kokkini Hani, Malia, Sissi, Milatos, Agia Nikolaos or Elounda. Greet your two local guides, then hop inside an air-conditioned vehicle and travel to Hersonissos.On arrival, receive a full safety briefing, and then hop inside your 4-seater 4x4 vehicle. Get comfortable in the driving seat, or sit in one of the passenger seats, then set off in a convoy.With your tour guides leading the way, soak up the sun and scenic sights as you rumble down dusty dirt tracks. Gaze out over endless fields of olive trees, and pass by quaint villages with sugar cube houses, stopping every now and then to take photos and learn more about the island.Pull up in Gonies, a beautiful village nestled at the foot of the Lassithiotika Mountains. Admire the luscious vegetation and vibrant flowers that abound here, then recharge with a coffee at a local cafe (own expense).Next, marvel at the majestic mountain vistas as you head for Kastelli, a historical village built on the site of an ancient Venetian castle. Be enchanted by the little harbor and seafront shops and eateries, and then head inside a local tavern for lunch.Savor delicious Greek delicacies such as chicken served with potatoes, Greek salad and tzatziki (cucumber and yoghurt dip), all washed down with a glass of wine or, if you’re driving, a soft drink.With your appetite sated, make your way off-road for an exhilarating ride to the north of the island. Look out over the vineyards and villages, and then see the beautiful beach of Gournes come into view. Find yourself a spot on the golden sands and spend the next hour (approx.) at your leisure. Perhaps cool off in the Cretan Sea, or enjoy a calming stroll along the shoreline.After, return to Hersonissos, where you’ll swap your 4x4 for your air-conditioned transfer vehicle. Your tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.