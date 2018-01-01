Welcome to Elounda
Top experiences in Elounda
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Elounda activities
Full Day Tour to Spinalonga Island with BBQ Lunch
After a hotel pickup, travel to the pretty village of Elounda, and board your boat to the island of Spinalonga: a former leper colony. With its well-preserved houses and churches, Spinalonga is rich in history. Learn about the Venetian occupation as your guide points out the old fortress that surrounds the abandoned village. After a walking tour, make the most of some free time to swim in the crystal blue water of the Gulf of Mirabello, and then follow it up with a barbeque lunch. On the way back, stop at the small and charming town of Aghios Nikolaos, with its quaint harbour and supposedly 'bottomless lake' for a coffee break. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off at your hotel. Please note: If you are staying in an Elounda hotel, the visit to Aghios Nikolaos is not included. If you wish to visit the town on your own, please coordinate this with the local supplier before you travel.
Spinalonga Island Day Trip
Starting From: Agios Nikolaos, Agia Pelagia, Ammoudara, Analipsi, Anissara, Hersonisso, Elounda, Gournes, Gouves, Karteros, Kokkini Xani, Malia, Sissi, Stalida. You will spend this day at the Gulf of Mirabello on the Cretan Riviera. In the morning we will drive to the beautiful village of Elounda. In the harbor of Elounda the boat is waiting for you and the sea trip begins across the blue, shining bay to the Island of Spinalonga.This former leper colony includes preserved houses and churches, and a strong Venetian influence in the form of a fortress surrounding the village. With houses and churches that are more of less well preserved, see the proof of the Venetian occupation in the form of the fortress surrounding the abandoned village.Swim in the crystal blue water before enjoying a BBQ lunch. After returning back to Elounda we will drive to the small, charming and touristic town of Agios Nicolaos, with its quaint Harbour and supposedly "bottomless lake".
Crete Mainland 4x4 Self-Drive Safari with Lunch in Kastelli
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel in Kokkini Hani, Malia, Sissi, Milatos, Agia Nikolaos or Elounda. Greet your two local guides, then hop inside an air-conditioned vehicle and travel to Hersonissos.On arrival, receive a full safety briefing, and then hop inside your 4-seater 4x4 vehicle. Get comfortable in the driving seat, or sit in one of the passenger seats, then set off in a convoy.With your tour guides leading the way, soak up the sun and scenic sights as you rumble down dusty dirt tracks. Gaze out over endless fields of olive trees, and pass by quaint villages with sugar cube houses, stopping every now and then to take photos and learn more about the island.Pull up in Gonies, a beautiful village nestled at the foot of the Lassithiotika Mountains. Admire the luscious vegetation and vibrant flowers that abound here, then recharge with a coffee at a local cafe (own expense).Next, marvel at the majestic mountain vistas as you head for Kastelli, a historical village built on the site of an ancient Venetian castle. Be enchanted by the little harbor and seafront shops and eateries, and then head inside a local tavern for lunch.Savor delicious Greek delicacies such as chicken served with potatoes, Greek salad and tzatziki (cucumber and yoghurt dip), all washed down with a glass of wine or, if you’re driving, a soft drink.With your appetite sated, make your way off-road for an exhilarating ride to the north of the island. Look out over the vineyards and villages, and then see the beautiful beach of Gournes come into view. Find yourself a spot on the golden sands and spend the next hour (approx.) at your leisure. Perhaps cool off in the Cretan Sea, or enjoy a calming stroll along the shoreline.After, return to Hersonissos, where you’ll swap your 4x4 for your air-conditioned transfer vehicle. Your tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Spinalonga Island and Cretan Culture Tour with Boat Ride
With this unique tour we show you the Spinalonga island in combination with more cultural Cretan highlights. You will first visit Agios Nikolaos to have a beautiful view over the "bottomless" lake. Next stop is the well known village of Elounda where you can enjoy a coffee or take a stroll along the harbour. After the coffee break, you will head to the small fishing village of Plaka where a small fishing boat brings us to Spinalonga island.We supply you with a small booklet with info about the island. After finishing the trip on Spinalonga, the small fishing boat brings you back to Plaka. Here you have the change to enjoy a lunch (own expense) with a beautiful view on Spinalonga. following your lunch, visit an olive oil factory where you will learn about the whole process of an olive mill, its history, and the different grades of olive oil. You will see other local Cretan products and have a chance to taste the olive oil.The last stop is in Selinari where you will visit the famous Monastery of Agios Georgios. A beautiful location with a rich history!
Crete Underground: Hidden Cave Excursion by Land Rover
In a comfortable 4x4 Land Rover, you will begin the tour at about 9am with a drive towards the cave. The tour will pass several small, gorgeous villages and will see a lot of nature. The walk to the cave-system will take about 15 minutes. You get your own lamp and will go into the cave-system and the guide will tell you more about the amazing story that happened here two hundred years ago.After returning to the cars, the tour guide will drive to some very nice locations with breathtaking overviews over the gulf of Mirabello and the bay around Elounda. On natural roads, descend back to Elounda and than back to your hotel.
Cretan Segway Starter Tour
This tour is ideal for Beginners. After a detailled introduction you will explore slowly a quiet part the village and follow a road near the beach to an old bridge with our 2-Wheel Scooters. Our professional guide will teach you driving this high-tech items and show you hidden places around Elounda. Tour will take about 2 hours with instruction.We provide you the necessary savety equipment including helmet. After this tour you are qualified to rent our 2-Wheelers for 1, 2 hours or a whole day (and go wherever you like). Start: Our office in Elounda (near the center, about 100 Meters in direction of Agios Nikolaos)