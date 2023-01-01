Museum of Cretan Ethnology

Well worth a detour to Vori, this nonprofit museum lifts the curtain on how rural people lived on the island until well into the 20th century. The English-labelled exhibits are organised around such themes as food production, war, customs, architecture and music. Save for the extraordinary coppersmith's bellows, most items are rather ordinary – hoes, olive presses, baskets, clothing, instruments – but they’re engagingly displayed in darkened rooms accented with spotlights. It’s clearly signposted off the main Mires–Tymbaki road.