Kommos Beach

Located 2km north of Matala near Pitsidia and reached by a steep and winding road, the sun-kissed sands of Kommos hug Messara Bay in one of the region's most idyllic settings (especially when viewed from above). Significant remnants of Minoan settlement, though off limits, can be seen here from various vantage points. The municipality hires out beach chairs and umbrellas (€2 each) in front of the two tavernas by the towering sandstone cliffs at the far southern end.

Some beach sections further north are popular with nudists. You'll pass through them if you're walking to the laid-back beach resort of Kalamaki.